Zimbabwe: Janet Manyowa Gathers Gospel's Biggest Names to Light Up Anot

GOSPEL music sensation Janet Manyowa has enlisted the creme de la creme of the genre for the annual A Night Of Thanksgiving (ANOT), which will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on New Year's Day.

ANOT is an annual concert curated by Manyowa that has become a traditional event ushering in the new year.

For this edition, she has unveiled a powerful line-up, comprising gospel veterans and the young stars of the genre.

Nigerian songstress Ada Ehi, Takesure Zamar Ncube, Everton Mlalazi, Xolly Mncwango, Joyful Praise, The Unveiled, and Charles and Olivia Charamba form the core of the musicians who will perform at the HICC.

ANOT director Munyaradzi Manyowa said the 2026 edition, which is running under the theme: "Overflow", is a time of reflection and thanksgiving.

"Each year, ANOT serves as a reminder that gratitude overflows when hearts come together in worship. This year, we believe that God is calling us to an even deeper place of thanksgiving and renewal.

"ANOT 2026 will be a powerful gathering. It will serve as both a moment to reflect, and a moment to allow praise and worship to overflow as we step into the New Year together," said Manyowa.

ANOT is expected to draw a huge number of gospel music fans, with the first tranche of advance tickets having already been sold out.

Hosting sold out concerts has become synonymous with the award-winning gospel star, and ANOT is expected to maintain the high standard she has set.