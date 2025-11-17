Zimbabwe: Deadly Bus Accident Along Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, Police Yet to Confirm Casualties

POLICE have confirmed a fatal bus accident, which occurred Sunday, along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, but were still assessing the number of deaths and those injured.

The ill-fated coach, belonging to Munenzva Bus Company, overturned along the Rutenga-Mwenezi stretch and rammed into a tree, resulting in the debris being strewn all over the crash scene. An undisclosed number of people reportedly died while some sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal crash.

"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident involving a Munenzva bus travelling from Harare to Cape Town, which occurred at the 155 km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road today, November 16, 2025, at around 1720 hours.

"More details will be released in due course," said Nyathi.