Kenya: Rhino Ark Completes 7.8km Electric Fence to Protect South Western Mau Forest

17 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Rhino Ark has completed the construction and powering of 7.8 kilometres of new electric fence in the South Western Mau, strengthening efforts to protect one of Kenya's key water towers from encroachment and human-wildlife conflict.

The new section begins at Kusumek Outpost, running 2 kilometres north to River Sondu near Chematich and an additional 5.8 kilometres south toward Tirigoi Village.

The organisation said the latest phase began on September 17, with community members recruited to support construction. The process was jointly overseen by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Community Forest Association (CFA) and National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO).

"Rhino Ark's mission to protect Kenya's vital water towers continues to make significant progress in the South Western Mau. The fence construction team has now completed and powered 7.8 kilometres of new electric fence, marking another step forward in securing this critical ecosystem," the organisation said.

Rhino Ark also reported major progress on the Kakamega Forest electric fence, implemented in partnership with the M-PESA Foundation, KWS, KFS and the county governments of Kakamega and Vihiga. Kakamega is Kenya's only tropical forest and faces increasing pressure from human encroachment.

The first phase covered 15 kilometres, while the second phase had delivered 31.5 kilometres out of the planned 35 kilometres by October 2025.

"Once complete, the Kakamega Forest electric fence will span 117 kilometres, encircling and protecting one of the most vital remnants of tropical rainforest in East Africa. This is not just a fence; it is a living commitment to restoring and securing Kenya's rich biodiversity for the future," the organisation said.

According to Rhino Ark, the fencing projects are expected to reduce forest destruction, prevent human-wildlife conflict and help restore ecological balance in the protected areas.

