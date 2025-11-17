Ethiopia: Artificial Intelligence Institute Expanding Roles Across Health, Agriculture and Services - PM Abiy

17 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute has become a key force in health, agriculture and service sectors as its technological capacity continues to advance.

In a message shared on his social media page, he said the institute is strengthening its work in cloud computing, big data, data mining, robotics and immersive technologies.

"The Institute is driving AI interventions across health, agriculture and the service sector, while also developing capabilities in cloud computing, large scale data centers, data mining, robotics and immersive technologies," he stated.

He confirmed that the institute has moved its headquarters to the former Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation building in the city center.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The complex AII moved into has undergone an extraordinary infrastructural transformation in less than a year, resulting in an ergonomically advanced and highly conducive work environment for its employees," he noted.

According to the Prime Minister, the institute has reached notable achievements within five years, reflecting the speed at which artificial intelligence is reshaping society and the need for Ethiopia to take part in global technological competition.

He added that the newly launched AI Startup Center is strengthening the ecosystem by allowing individuals to present ideas, develop prototypes and connect with private sector investors.

He also noted that 200 innovators have benefited from this opportunity so far.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.