Ethiopia: Artificial Intelligence Institute Expanding Roles Across Health, Agriculture and Services - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute has become a key force in health, agriculture and service sectors as its technological capacity continues to advance.

In a message shared on his social media page, he said the institute is strengthening its work in cloud computing, big data, data mining, robotics and immersive technologies.

"The Institute is driving AI interventions across health, agriculture and the service sector, while also developing capabilities in cloud computing, large scale data centers, data mining, robotics and immersive technologies," he stated.

He confirmed that the institute has moved its headquarters to the former Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation building in the city center.

"The complex AII moved into has undergone an extraordinary infrastructural transformation in less than a year, resulting in an ergonomically advanced and highly conducive work environment for its employees," he noted.

According to the Prime Minister, the institute has reached notable achievements within five years, reflecting the speed at which artificial intelligence is reshaping society and the need for Ethiopia to take part in global technological competition.

He added that the newly launched AI Startup Center is strengthening the ecosystem by allowing individuals to present ideas, develop prototypes and connect with private sector investors.

He also noted that 200 innovators have benefited from this opportunity so far.