South Africa: Heavy Rains Slow City Power Outage Repairs - South African News Briefs - November 17, 2025

Heavy Rains Slow City Power Outage Repairs

Joburg City Power has warned residents of possible delays in restoring electricity after heavy rains caused localised flooding across the city, reports EWN. The conditions are expected to improve, with only scattered showers forecast. The weather has already slowed response times. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said teams are still working to restore power despite the challenges, saying flooded roads are making tasks like trenching more difficult, but the teams will do their best to minimize the impact and ensure a quick response.

Mahikeng Residents Rage as Year-Long Sewage Spill Deepens

Residents of Phola village in Mahikeng have slammed the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality for failing to resolve a sewage spill that began after a pipe burst in August 2023, reports SABC News. The two contractors hired to remove the waste allegedly abandoned the site due to non-payment, leaving the community living in dangerous conditions, smelling foul, and having difficulty completing their schoolwork. Democratic Alliance North West Legislature member Chris Steyl criticised the municipality for relying on temporary maintenance instead of replacing the damaged pipeline. Executive Mayor Khumalo Molefe admitted to service delivery failures, citing incompetence and negligence, and vowed to hold those responsible accountable. After resident protests, the contractor returned to work on Saturday.

Man Killed in Phola Park Shack Fire as Residents Battle Flames

A man died in a shack fire in Phola Park, Ekurhuleni, after flames tore through a two-and-a-half-room structure, reports EWN. Community members attempted to contain the blaze before firefighters arrived and extinguished it. The scene has been handed over to the police to investigate the cause. Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswati Mdluli urged residents to use heating appliances with extreme caution as temperatures drop, stressing that they should never be left unattended and that all life-threatening emergencies must be reported to the city's Emergency Control Centre.

