Botswana: UDC Retains Kgalagadi South Constituency

16 November 2025
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Naomi Leepile

Tsabong — Mr Tokyo Modise of the Umbrella for Democractic Change is the new Member of Parliament elect for Kgalagadi South constituency after garnerning 6 766 votes to win the bye election held on November 15

Ms Diana Kartze of Botswana Democractic Party came second with 3 926 while Mr Tshephang Brooks of Botswana Congress Party registered 946 votes.

Mr Kealeboga Kapeko, an independent candidate registered 116 votes while Mr Phenyo Sedimonyane of Botswana Patriotic Front came last with 99 and 46 were spoilt votes.

The constituency came vacant following the death of Mr Micus Chimbombi in July.

