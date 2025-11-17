Namibia: Unisa Honours Nujoma for Contribution to Liberation Struggle

The University of South Africa on Friday presented a posthumous award to Namibia's founding president, Sam Nujoma, for his contribution to the liberation struggle.

Nujoma's son, Utoni Nujoma, received the award at the 2025 Chancellor's Calabash Awards in Johannesburg on behalf of the nation and the Nujoma family.

"It is with immense gratitude that I receive this honour for my late father. This award is dedicated to the Namibian people whom he served during the liberation struggle and after independence," Utoni said in his acceptance speech.

The award recognise those who have demonstrated "exceptional courage, leadership and sacrifice during the fight" against apartheid.

The university's chancellor, former South African president Thabo Mbeki, at the ceremony said the awards continue to reflect the spirit in which they were established in 2007.

The awards celebrate excellence and honour those whose contributions have shaped society and advanced humanity, he said.

Nujoma died on 8 February aged 95.

