South Africa: US Makes Clear It Will Oppose a G20 Johannesburg Leaders' Declaration

16 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

The summit now seems to be headed for a weaker 'Chair's Statement'. The prospects of Leaders' Declaration were fading anyway, but dimmed considerably after the US spelt out its position at the weekend.

The South African G20 Summit next weekend is looking increasingly unlikely to issue the usual G20 Leaders' Declaration, after the US made it clear that it would oppose anything beyond a "Chair's Statement".

If so, this 20th summit would be the first since G20 summits began in 2008 not to issue a consensus leaders' declaration. The prospects of such a declaration were fading anyway, but dimmed considerably after the US spelt out its position at the weekend.

"The United States has sent a clarifying note regarding its participation in the South Africa Summit. The essence of the message is that Washington will oppose the issuance of any G20 deliverable beyond a Chair's Statement," one of the G20 sherpas informed other countries.

President Donald Trump had earlier announced that no US government official would attend the summit, which would itself be unprecedented and damaging.

In theory, South Africa and most other G20 members that support its ambitious developmental agenda could simply bypass the US - and its fervent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.