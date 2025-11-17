South Africa: US Makes Clear It Will Oppose a G20 Johannesburg Leaders' Declaration

The summit now seems to be headed for a weaker 'Chair's Statement'. The prospects of Leaders' Declaration were fading anyway, but dimmed considerably after the US spelt out its position at the weekend.

The South African G20 Summit next weekend is looking increasingly unlikely to issue the usual G20 Leaders' Declaration, after the US made it clear that it would oppose anything beyond a "Chair's Statement".

If so, this 20th summit would be the first since G20 summits began in 2008 not to issue a consensus leaders' declaration.

"The United States has sent a clarifying note regarding its participation in the South Africa Summit. The essence of the message is that Washington will oppose the issuance of any G20 deliverable beyond a Chair's Statement," one of the G20 sherpas informed other countries.

President Donald Trump had earlier announced that no US government official would attend the summit, which would itself be unprecedented and damaging.

In theory, South Africa and most other G20 members that support its ambitious developmental agenda could simply bypass the US - and its fervent...