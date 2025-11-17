South Africa: Pressure Mounts On SAPS and IPID As Winde Releases Ombudsman Report Revealing Alarming Gang Infiltration

Three years ago, Daily Maverick broke news of a judgment about evidence suggesting the 28s gang had infiltrated the Western Cape's police management. Premier Alan Winde was recently pressured into releasing a report on the judgment, but there's still no real clarity on police accountability.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was recently pressured into releasing a report - albeit slightly redacted - on a critical 2022 court judgment that said evidence suggested members of the 28 gang had infiltrated the province's police management.

Gang shootings plague the Western Cape, underscoring the seriousness of the judgment. In reaction to the judgment, Winde lodged a complaint with the Western Cape Police Ombudsman, who investigated the matter and produced a report.

Facing mounting pressure, Winde publicly released this report on Thursday, 13 November 2025, three years after it was finalised.

It says the South African Police Service (SAPS) and National Prosecuting Authority viewed issues it focused on as sub judice - before a court and not for the public - therefore, no statements or copies of dockets could be obtained for the investigation that Winde ultimately started.

Despite no access to those documents, the report found: "The complaint of unacceptable behaviour against the...