Ethiopia Confirms First Outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease

Addis Ababa— Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of Marburg virus disease in the South Ethiopia Region, the first of its kind in the country, following laboratory testing of samples from a cluster of suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever.

Genetic analysis by the Ethiopia Public Health Institute revealed that the virus is of the same strain as the one that has been reported in previous outbreaks in other countries in East Africa. A total of nine cases have been reported in the outbreak that has affected Jinka town in the South Ethiopia Region.

The national authorities are scaling up response including community-wide screening, isolation of cases, treatment, contact tracing and public awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the Marburg virus, which is in the same family of viruses that cause Ebola virus disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and partners are supporting the government as it intensifies response to halt the spread of the virus and end the outbreak. A team of responders with expertise in viral haemorrhagic fever outbreak response has been deployed along with medical supplies and equipment.

Marburg virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Marburg virus. The disease is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads among people through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials.

Initial symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Many patients develop severe bleeding within a week of onset. Although several promising candidate medical countermeasures are currently undergoing clinical trials, there is no licensed therapeutic or vaccine for effective management or prevention of Marburg virus disease. However, early access to supportive treatment and care – rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids – and treatment of specific symptoms, improve survival.

In the African region, previous outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.