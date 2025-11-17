South Africa: Western Cape Calls for National Intervention While 'Children Are Being Stolen By Gangs, Drugs, Despair'

Children continue to die amid rife gangsterism in the Western Cape. While the list of young victims grows, children increasingly are the ones pulling the trigger.

"Before I became a member [of the legislature], I was a mother - and as a parent, I stood confronted with a painful truth: our children are being lost, stolen by gangs, by drugs and by despair," said DA deputy chief whip Wendy Kaizer-Philander on Thursday, 13 November.

Her words echoed through the Western Cape Legislature as she tabled a motion on the brutal killings of children and also their grooming into becoming gangsters, a debate that soon spiralled into heated exchanges and political finger-pointing.

The motion demanded urgent, lasting reforms to confront the conditions turning children into victims and perpetrators - a crisis that is claiming young lives and turning Western Cape communities into battlegrounds.

Places once considered safe are no longer secure: children cannot walk to school or play in a park, and even a parent taking a stroll to church or the nearest shop does so in the shadow of violence.

Kaizer-Philander continued, "As a citizen, I stand here confronted with another painful truth. Our beloved South Africa is being betrayed...