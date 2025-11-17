South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Police Chief Ncata Claps Back After Policing Criticisms

16 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

While he conceded that his policing district is far from perfect, the Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner said recent comments about the state of policing in the metro do not reflect the bigger picture of law enforcement.

Nelson Mandela Bay's top cop is not impressed by the criticism levelled at his squads following last week's visit by the chairperson of Parliament's police portfolio committee to several police units leading the charge against crime in the metro.

In fact, Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) district police commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata said he is looking forward to the next round of crime statistics, confident they will paint a different picture of policing under his watch.

And while Ncata is the first to admit that law enforcement in the region faces many challenges, he said Ian Cameron's visit to Gqeberha, and his subsequent comments about the state of policing in the metro, was very selective and did not reflect the entirety of the metro's police.

"I reject these comments that suggest policing in Nelson Mandela Bay has collapsed. Yes, we have challenges, but to say we have been incapacitated is simply not true," Ncata said.

Cameron, accompanied by several high-ranking DA politicians,...

