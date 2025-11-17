South Africa: Proteas Notch Up Historic Win in Low-Scoring Thriller in India

South Africa, 159 and 153 (Temba Bavuma 55*, Corbin Bosch 25, Ravindra Jadeja 4-50, Mohammed Siraj 2-2, Kuldeep Yadav 2-30), beat India, 189 and 93 (Washington Sundar 31, Axar 26, Simon Harmer 4-21, Marco Jansen 2-15, Keshav Maharaj 2-37), by 30 runs.

The Proteas on Sunday recorded a historic 30-run victory over India in India on day three of the first Test of their two-match series.

It was South Africa's first win in India in 15 years and set them on course for their first series win in the country since 2000.

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a dream for every type of bowler.

There was prodigious turn for the spinners, while the fast bowlers had seam, reverse swing and variable bounce in their favour.

Neither team was able to muster more than 200 runs in either of their innings, with India's first innings effort of 189 the closest.

For South Africa, a first innings score of 159 on day one followed by 153 all out was enough to set India 124 runs to win the match, a target out of reach on a consistently deteriorating wicket. South Africa bundled India out for 93 in just over...