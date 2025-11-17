South Africa: Empowering Communities - Strategies to Break the Cycle of Violence Against Women and Children

While awareness-raising campaigns about gender-based violence are important, they risk becoming tokenistic unless accompanied by sustained, community-driven transformation of social norms.

For nearly three decades, South Africa has commemorated the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Yet the sad reality is that 16 days of raising awareness is not enough to counter 365 days of harmful social norms that perpetuate high levels of violence against women and children in homes and communities - from one generation to the next.

Widespread harmful social norms embed violence within everyday life and are reinforced through cultural traditions and religion, perpetuating the intergenerational cycle of violence. These include ideas that men must always lead, that women should be submissive and that corporal punishment is the best form of discipline for children.

While awareness-raising campaigns are important, they risk becoming tokenistic unless accompanied by sustained, community-driven transformation of social norms. Such efforts must challenge gender inequality while promoting accountability and care within communities, whether among people living in the same area or those who share common characteristics, cultural traditions, religious beliefs or experiences.

The South African Child Gauge 2025 makes a critical observation: South Africa has put in place progressive policy and...