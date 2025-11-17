South Africa: Empowering Communities - Strategies to Break the Cycle of Violence Against Women and Children

16 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Prof Mercilene Machisa and Dr Sebenzile Nkosi

While awareness-raising campaigns about gender-based violence are important, they risk becoming tokenistic unless accompanied by sustained, community-driven transformation of social norms.

For nearly three decades, South Africa has commemorated the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Yet the sad reality is that 16 days of raising awareness is not enough to counter 365 days of harmful social norms that perpetuate high levels of violence against women and children in homes and communities - from one generation to the next.

Widespread harmful social norms embed violence within everyday life and are reinforced through cultural traditions and religion, perpetuating the intergenerational cycle of violence. These include ideas that men must always lead, that women should be submissive and that corporal punishment is the best form of discipline for children.

While awareness-raising campaigns are important, they risk becoming tokenistic unless accompanied by sustained, community-driven transformation of social norms. Such efforts must challenge gender inequality while promoting accountability and care within communities, whether among people living in the same area or those who share common characteristics, cultural traditions, religious beliefs or experiences.

The South African Child Gauge 2025 makes a critical observation: South Africa has put in place progressive policy and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.