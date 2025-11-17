South Africa: Deputy Mayor Denies Promising Nelson Mandela Bay Community Temporary Electricity After Protests

16 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

As the city distances itself from a proposed R7m promise to provide the poor community of Grogro with a transformer and temporary electricity, Nelson Mandela Bay's deputy mayor seems to have forgotten he led talks where these promises were made to appease the protesting community.

Residents of Grogro are still in the dark, both literally and figuratively. A month has passed since protests disrupted traffic and businesses along Kragga Kamma Road in Gqeberha after Nelson Mandela Bay City officials cut hazardous illegal electricity connections supplying the informal settlement with power.

To keep the peace, political heads said R7-million would be allocated to providing the roughly 1,000 residents with temporary electrical infrastructure while they engaged the owner of the property to negotiate some kind of purchase agreement.

But after more than four weeks and several engagements between City officials, community leaders and representatives of the property owner, Grogro's hopes of legal electricity connections seem even further off than they were 40 years ago when the first residents moved there.

In fact, if the City's Electricity and Energy Directorate honoured the promises made by delegations, led by deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk, it would actually be breaking the law.

Meanwhile, despite several...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

