Rwanda: What Is Needed to Make Mining Safe for Workers

Rwanda's mining sector has made steady progress in improving workers' safety and welfare, but more needs to be done to ensure safer and more sustainable working conditions, according to the recent survey by the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (IPAR-Rwanda).

The study released on November 4, showed that while awareness about labour standards is growing, 58 per cent of labour inspections still focus mainly on wages and pensions, while life-threatening safety risks receive limited attention.

Chemical safety checks account for only 7 per cent of inspections, and specialised safety officers are engaged in just 4 per cent of cases.

The study also showed that nearly 90 per cent of labour inspectors lack basic tools and transport, restricting their field coverage to about 60 per cent of mining sites.

Over 90 per cent of miners are still unaware of their legal rights, leaving many vulnerable to unsafe working environments.

André Mutsindashyaka, Secretary General of Rwanda Extractive Industry Workers Union (REWU), said that several challenges still need to be addressed urgently.

"There is positive progress, but challenges persist, especially illegal mining, which accounts for around 98 per cent of accidents," he said.

"These incidents often involve people who start mining without a licence or those working near licensed operators."

Mutsindashyaka noted that illegal activities sometimes lead to fraud, with unauthorised dealers buying minerals from workers at unfair prices, undermining both safety and productivity.

Mutsindashyaka said that although some companies now pay workers even during low production periods, others still fail to do so when no minerals are found, pushing miners into illegal operations.

Access to finance also remains a challenge. "Banks often require collateral that small-scale companies cannot afford. If banks could work with mining firms through flexible repayment systems, it would boost growth in the sector," he added.

According to REWU, about 34 per cent of mining workers had employment contracts by 2024--up from less than 5 per cent a decade ago. Some firms have also begun contributing to RSSB insurance schemes, though maternity and occupational disability coverage remain limited.

"If around 66 per cent of miners are not registered under RSSB, it means that when accidents occur, companies must cover expenses that RSSB would normally handle," he said.

He noted that to address the current skills gap, training programmes have been introducced, thanks to collaboration between the union, Rwanda TVET Board, Rwanda Polytechnic, the University of Rwanda and the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).

"There is also a need for campaigns to educate workers on the importance of using protective equipment," Mutsindashyaka noted.

"Some employers still deduct the cost of safety gear from salaries, claiming uncertainty about how long workers will stay."

He said REWU has proposed a minimum daily wage of Rwf1,500 for non-productive days to stabilise employment and motivate workers.

Mutsindashyaka also pointed out that introducing early childhood development (ECD) facilities at some mining sites has boosted productivity and encouraged more women to take part in mining activities.

Innocent Kagenga, the Chairman of Rwanda Mining Association (RMA), said they have strengthened on-site technical support and safety mentorship through the establishment of provincial engineering teams composed of mining engineers and environmentalists.

"These teams help members improve safety standards, environmental protection, and responsible mining practices," he said.

Kagenga pointed to persistent challenges, including a shortage of well-trained workers, limited training centres, scarcity of safety equipment on the market, and financial constraints.

In August 2025 alone, more than 400 unskilled miners were trained in occupational health and safety, tunnel development, mineral processing, and environmental compliance, thanks to an initiative led by the mining association.

"A safe miner is a productive miner. While the industry continues to mature, sustained investment in training, modern equipment, and regulatory enforcement is essential," Kagenga said.

Boniface Bagabe, the Occupational Safety and Health Promotion Specialist at the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, said the ministry prioritises inspections in high-risk sectors like mining and closely monitors establishments with a history of non-compliance.

He said the ministry collaborates with the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) and the Rwanda Mining Board to expand inspection coverage and promote adherence to safety standards.

"Employers are guided on compliance during inspections, and those who ignore recommendations are sanctioned according to the law," he said.

Bagabe added that the Ministry of Labour conducts awareness campaigns through media and organises annual provincial dialogues that bring together employers, employees, and local leaders to promote decent work and raise awareness of labour rights.

The ministry also works with RSSB and the Private Sector Federation to ensure workers in informal and high-risk sectors are registered for social security and pension schemes.

Joint inspections between labour inspectors and RSSB officers are conducted weekly at the district level, alongside annual compliance forums and training sessions aimed at promoting safe and decent work across all sectors, including mining, he added.

"These joint efforts strengthen institutional cooperation and ensure that workers are protected, workplaces are safe, and labour practices are continuously improved," Bagabe said.