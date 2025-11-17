Malawi: DPP Govt Faulted for Dr Ngoma Retirement

The forced retirement of distinguished medical doctor Dr Jonathan Ngoma has ignited national outrage, with Malawians accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration of pushing out one of the country's finest brains through politically-motivated redeployment.

Dr Ngoma--who until recently served as Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health--announced his retirement after 25 years of service, saying he will now focus on private practice. But behind his calm and dignified exit lies a storm of public anger and deepening suspicion that the DPP government is purging professionals who do not fit its political or tribal preferences.

In his emotional Facebook post, Dr Ngoma wrote:

"I have served my people for the past 25 years... It's time to say bye to the public service. I will accept the will of my father who wanted me to be a medical doctor by venturing into private practice."

He invited the public to continue seeking his services at Baluska Medical Centre in Lilongwe.

But Malawians are not buying the story of a routine retirement.

Public fury erupts

Social media platforms have exploded with anger, many describing the decision to redeploy Dr Ngoma from the Ministry of Health to Mzuzu Central Hospital as a clear political punishment designed to frustrate and humiliate a respected professional.

Writer Stanley Onjezani Kenani, a prominent voice who has been openly supportive of President Peter Mutharika since the September 16 elections, broke ranks with the cheering squad:

"The politicization of everything is pushing the best minds out of public service. Such a dedicated professional."

Another commentator, Gracious Chirambo, condemned the DPP government's heavy-handed interference:

"This politicization of the service is retrogressive... we are already doing very bad."

Sam N. Banda added a biting reminder of Malawi's contradictions:

"As Malawians we don't know what we want... the same people who voted an 86-year-old as president are now saying others have served long enough."

'A loss engineered by politics'

For many, Dr Ngoma's forced exit is not just another administrative decision--it is a deliberate assault on professionalism.

Linda Sowoya, reflecting a sentiment widely shared across social media, lamented:

"A very professional doctor. A great doctor I owe my mother's life to. His career in the public service has been one of deliberate frustration when a certain party is in government. Coming from the wrong region and tribe under this government is very frustrating."

She added that Malawi is "losing a hero because of ungratefulness and toxic politics".

A troubling pattern under the DPP govt

Dr Ngoma's case adds to a growing list of redeployments, demotions, and removals that critics describe as political witch-hunting disguised as administrative restructuring.

Since the DPP returned to power, professionals are increasingly being targeted, reshuffled, or side-lined--moves that opposition voices warn could damage public institutions and cost taxpayers heavily.

As Malawians continue expressing anger, one thing is clear:

Dr Ngoma's exit is not viewed as retirement--it is seen as another casualty of political interference that is bleeding the public service of its best talent.