South Africa: Condolences for Dr Franklin Sonn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of educator, diplomat and business leader, Dr Franklin Sonn.

In a statement on Saturday, the Presidency said Dr Sonn who passed away at the age of 86, contributed significantly to different sectors of society and the economy.

Sonn was an esteemed Member of the National Order of the Baobab and recipient of numerous international honours.

President Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to Mrs Joan Sonn and children Crispin and Heather, as well the extended families and Dr Sonn's associates nationally and internationally.

Dr Sonn, who served as the democratic South Africa's first Ambassador to the United States, distinguished himself in leadership roles in education, politics, and business.

He began his career as a teacher and became principal of Spes Bona High School in Athlone, Cape Town.

He was President of the Cape Teachers' Professional Association before his appointment as Rector of the then Peninsula Technikon in Cape Town, a post he held until his diplomatic posting.

Dr Sonn was an anti-apartheid campaigner and pioneering champion of broad-based economic empowerment, who exercised his vision for a just South Africa as a board member in significant corporate businesses and as a co-founder of large black-owned enterprises.

"I join the Sonns and Franklin's diverse friends and associates in mourning the loss of a leader whose life exemplified the essence of the Order of the Baobab. Franklin Sonn inspired the young lives entrusted to him in his early career as a teacher. He provided similar inspiration to the teachers he mobilised in the Cape Teachers' Professional Association at a time when all sectors were mobilised against apartheid," said President Ramaphosa.

He also remembered him as "an advocate and activist for the accelerated transformation of our country after the end of apartheid and the upliftment of historically marginalised communities."

"He fought for equality and development in all his endeavours, which included philanthropic work alongside Joan Sonn. Together, they endowed Crispin and Heather with leadership abilities that have created an intergenerational legacy.

"Franklin Sonn played a great part in our history that lives on in our present and we owe him our commitment to keep building the society he envisioned. May his soul rest in peace," said the President.