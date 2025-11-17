South Africa: Swearing-in Ceremony of New Members of National Executive to Be Held

16 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The country's new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp, and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams, will be sworn into office at a ceremony at the Union Buildings on Monday.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Presidency said the Swearing-in Ceremony of the newly appointed members of the National Executive will take place on Monday, 17 November 2025 at 9 am.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, in accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

"The President has also appointed Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, in accordance with section 93 (1) (a) of the Constitution," said the Presidency.

The President announced changes to the National Executive earlier this week.

