South Africa: Probe Into Free State Crash

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have directed the RTMC to investigate the cause of a truck and an Interstate Bus Train crash in the Free State.

Saturday's accident claimed the lives of 10 people.

"Creecy and Hlengwa have directed the RTMC [Road Traffic Management Corporation] to investigate the cause of the crash working together with local authorities. The preliminary investigation report is expected in 48 hours once the RTMC begins its investigation," the Department of Transport said in a statement.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have expressed serious concern with the persistent rise in the number of road fatalities due to crashes involving public transport modes.

The crash took place approximately 5 km from Mandela View between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo.

"The crash involved a total of 41 people, and it has been confirmed by emergency services that six persons suffered severe and critical injuries and were taken to Pelonomi Trauma Unit, while seven patients were transported to Botshabelo hospital and Busamed with moderate injuries.

"This is in addition to twenty-four other people who sustained minor injuries and were transported to Botshabelo Hospital for further care. One of the affected persons chose not to be transported to hospital," said the department.

Creecy and Hlengwa have also extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased during this challenging time while also wishing the injured a swift recovery.

"They have also urged all road users to be more cautious as we approach the festive season and its attendant risks including the risks that come with the rainfall season," said the department.