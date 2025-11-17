South Africa: Probe Into Free State Crash

16 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have directed the RTMC to investigate the cause of a truck and an Interstate Bus Train crash in the Free State.

Saturday's accident claimed the lives of 10 people.

"Creecy and Hlengwa have directed the RTMC [Road Traffic Management Corporation] to investigate the cause of the crash working together with local authorities. The preliminary investigation report is expected in 48 hours once the RTMC begins its investigation," the Department of Transport said in a statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister and Deputy Minister have expressed serious concern with the persistent rise in the number of road fatalities due to crashes involving public transport modes.

The crash took place approximately 5 km from Mandela View between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo.

"The crash involved a total of 41 people, and it has been confirmed by emergency services that six persons suffered severe and critical injuries and were taken to Pelonomi Trauma Unit, while seven patients were transported to Botshabelo hospital and Busamed with moderate injuries.

"This is in addition to twenty-four other people who sustained minor injuries and were transported to Botshabelo Hospital for further care. One of the affected persons chose not to be transported to hospital," said the department.

Creecy and Hlengwa have also extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased during this challenging time while also wishing the injured a swift recovery.

"They have also urged all road users to be more cautious as we approach the festive season and its attendant risks including the risks that come with the rainfall season," said the department.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.