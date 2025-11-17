South Africa: E-Hailing App Providers Urged to Register With Transport Dept

E-hailing APP Providers working with e-hailing operators in Gauteng have been urged to legally register their applications in line with Section 66(A) of the National Land Transport Amendment Act, 2009 (Act No. 5 of 2009).

"[The Act] requires e-hailing platform providers to register their digital applications (Apps) with the National Department of Transport [NDoT] through the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) prior to engaging in any application for operating licensing processes at provincial level.

"This directive forms part of the department's broader effort to implement the amended NLTA [National Land Transport Amendment Act] and new E-hailing regulations, but also to ensure alignment between national and provincial frameworks, and promote a safe, accessible, transparent, and compliant public transport environment across the province," the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department explained.

In the statement on Sunday, MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela called on the operators to work with government.

"The growth of the e-hailing service in Gauteng has been significant, offering valuable mobility options and creating economic opportunities for thousands of operators. However, this growth must take place within a transparent and well-regulated environment that protects both operators and commuters.

"The current regulations provide an opportunity to realign the system with national legislation and ensure that all e-hailing platform providers and operators meet the required legal requirements and regulatory standards.

"We therefore call upon all the APP companies operating in Gauteng to work with us by submitting their registration and help us build an accountable, efficient, and lawful public transport system," she said.

Register the digital applications by visiting the office of the National Department of Transport, located at 159 Struben Street, Forum Building, Pretoria.

"It is in the interest of all APP Providers and E-hailing to register and finalize all other legislated requirements including voluntary agreements to enable the GPRE to start receiving and deciding their applications for operating licenses.

"GPRE [Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity] will convene meetings across the province to provide more details and ensure that APP Providers and E-hailing Operators fully understand what is required and are able to comply," the department said.