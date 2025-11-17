Malawi: Police Hands Over Shipping Containers to Refugees

16 November 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Malawi Police has finally handed over five shipping containers which were confiscated during a relocation exercise in 2023 following a court order.

National Police Publicist, Peter Kalaya said a number of containers which were confiscated from refugees at Mgona Market in Lilongwe were kept for safety at Area 30.

"There were legal processes taking place as the owners of the containers went to court to seek legal redress. Those who went to court have the court orders," he said.

Previously, nine containers were also surrendered to the owners.

In the meantime, Kalaya said, the police are remaining with 75 containers which were not claimed by the owners.

One of the owners of the containers, Jean Claude Mbarubukeye expressed excitement following the release of the containers.

"The court ruled in our favour. We are very happy because justice has prevailed.We thank God for winning this case," he said.

Inua Advocacy Communications Officer, Brenda Twea Buliyani said for the past two years they have been advocating for justice in this matter.

"We are happy as an organization because this gives hope to other refugees whose containers are still with the police. We encourage them to go ahead in seeking legal redress if they have evidence," she emphasized.

However, in October, 2025, the Lilongwe Magistrate Court ordered the release of the containers to the owner and that proceeds from the sale of perishable goods be returned to him.

