Kenya: 2 Arrested As Multi-Agency Team Recovers Elephant Tusks Valued At Sh3.6bn

16 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A multi-agency security operation in Nyahururu has led to the arrest of two suspected wildlife traffickers and the recovery of elephant tusks with a street value of Sh3.6 million, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

According to the DCI, the suspects -- Robert Kiptoo and Sinko Kedienye -- were arrested at a hideout in the Kwa Wanjiku area, where officers found 18 kilograms of elephant tusks in their possession.

Investigators say the pair had been preparing to sell the trophies to a potential buyer when officers moved in.

"Following their arrest, they were escorted to Nyahururu Police Station along with the seized tusks, where they are currently undergoing processing before facing legal action," the DCI said Sunday.

The ivory has been secured as evidence.

Authorities say the operation reflects intensified government efforts to dismantle wildlife trafficking networks and protect Kenya's endangered elephant population.

"Through collaborative efforts involving various agencies, this recovery showcases the government's commitment to combating wildlife trafficking, protecting endangered species, and preserving our natural resources," the DCI stated.

The agency urged the public to continue sharing information that can help disrupt the illegal wildlife trade.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.