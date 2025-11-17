Mogadishu, Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Sunday, laid the foundation for the new National Agricultural Research Institute, saying he hopes it will produce Somali experts to play a key role in boosting the country's agricultural output.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barre stressed that agriculture is the backbone of the Somali economy and is vital for the development of communities worldwide. He said the DanQaran government prioritises increasing domestic production as global food shortages force many countries to halt exports.

"Our land is highly suitable for farming and has ample water. We can achieve self-sufficiency if agricultural production is developed. The government is committed to strengthening an economy based on agriculture and livestock," Barre said.

Barre also commended the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation for its work supporting farmers and cooperatives, underlining the need to expand their knowledge and awareness. He called on Somali investors to review their investments and actively support domestic production, particularly agriculture, which he said offers significant economic opportunities.

"Somalia occupies a strategic location of global importance, and many countries are ready to invest in our agriculture and livestock sectors," the Prime Minister added.

The new institute is part of the government's broader plan to develop agricultural research and improve productivity, aiming to foster sustainable growth and economic resilience.