Kenya: COTU Wants Foreign Investor Filmed Assaulting Kenyan Worker Deported

Nairobi — The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has demanded the immediate deportation of a Chinese manager filmed assaulting a Kenyan worker at the TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret, escalating pressure on the government to crack down on alleged labour abuses by foreign investors.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, in a letter to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, said the viral video--which shows the man slapping and shoving a Kenyan employee--reflects a worsening pattern of mistreatment of local workers in some foreign-run factories.

"The Government of Kenya must guarantee the dignity of Kenyans working in various locally based foreign investments," Atwoli said.

"We also call upon you to deport other rogue Chinese investors, including those running some entities in EPZs who force Kenyans to sing Chinese songs."

COTU noted that the assault incident mirrors another case reported last week involving a Chinese investor at an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) factory, accused of forcing workers to sing Chinese songs "before, during, and after work" and verbally abusing union officials.

In a separate letter to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, COTU detailed allegations against the Chinese investor identified as Xiao Jianzhoun, accusing him of widespread labour violations, including excessively long working hours without pay, intimidation, denial of toilet breaks, and creating "an environment of psychological and physical distress."

The federation argued that such cases undermine Kenya's investment climate and violate both national labour laws and international standards governing foreign-owned enterprises operating locally.

Atwoli warned that failure to act decisively would amount to "a betrayal of the trust Kenyan workers have placed in your Ministry and the Government at large," urging stricter enforcement, inspections, and compliance measures across enterprises run by foreign nationals.

COTU has called on both the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Labour to urgently intervene and ensure that all foreign investors operating in Kenya "respect the dignity, rights, and sovereignty of Kenyan workers."

The developments come in the wake of a viral video showing the assault of a Kenyan worker, which continues to draw condemnation from across the country and renewed calls for his deportation.