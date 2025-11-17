Tanzania Moves to Rail Economy, Modern Transit

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced an ambitious national infrastructure agenda aimed at transforming the country into a rail linked economy that drives trade, investment and industrial growth across all regions.

Speaking on the government's long-term development direction when inaugurating the Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday, President Samia said a comprehensive strategy is being prepared to ensure railway lines become vibrant economic corridors generating wider opportunities along their routes.

She revealed that the government also plans to introduce modern commuter train systems in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma to ease congestion in the two rapidly growing cities.

"Dar es Salaam alone is projected to reach a population of 10 million people by 2030, this requires efficient mass transit solutions," President Samia argued.

To support industrial expansion, the President said road and port infrastructure will continue to be upgraded in partnership with various investors.

She noted that the government will intensify the construction and rehabilitation of roads through TANROADS to realise the national target of connecting all district headquarters with tarmac roads.

In Dar es Salaam, major arteries will be improved, while new flyovers will be constructed at Morocco, Mwenge and Tabata intersections.

Works on the remaining phases of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system will also be completed, alongside strengthening UDART's operational capacity. The government will further finalise the construction of the highly anticipated Msimbazi River bridge at Jangwani.

President Samia added that the budget and operational capacity of the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) will be increased to improve urban and rural roads, ensuring year-round accessibility and enabling farmers to reach markets more easily.

On rail development, she reaffirmed the government's commitment to fast-tracking investment in the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) along the Central Corridor.

Ongoing works will extend from Makutupora to Tabora, Isaka and Mwanza, as well as from Tabora to Kigoma and from Uvinza towards Burundi.

Additional SGR lines are planned from Tanga to Musoma and from Mtwara to Mbamba Bay, with links to the Mchuchuma and Liganga mining zones.

Alongside new rail construction, President Samia said existing lines will be upgraded, including the TAZARA railway.

She announced that a groundbreaking ceremony for TAZARA's rehabilitation project will soon take place in Zambia.

Upgrades are also planned for the old metregauge railway, including the Tabora-Kigoma, Kaliua-Mpanda and Tanga- Arusha sections, which are expected to stimulate local economies and create thousands of jobs.

As part of wider private-sector participation, the government will introduce private operators on selected lines operated by the Tanzania Railways Corporation, starting with TAZARA.

President Samia said this move will help reduce transport costs for traders. Looking ahead to 2030, the President said major improvements will take place across Tanzania's seaports.

The Dar es Salaam Port will see the addition of 10 new berths, bringing the total to 22 and the full integration of the port with the railway network leading to the Kwala Dry Port.

Other ports will also be expanded, including Tanga, set to be connected by rail to Musoma Port in Mara Region and Mtwara, which will be linked to Mbamba Bay to boost trade across the southern corridor.

President Samia emphasised that these massive transport and logistics projects are designed to build a competitive, interconnected national economy capable of supporting Tanzania's long-term development aspirations.