Uganda: Museveni Rallies Bugisu NRM Leaders to Guard Against Opposition Lies

President Museveni has urged National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in the Bugisu sub-region to remain steadfast, reject what he described as lies and distortions from opposition politicians, and instead champion government priorities of wealth creation, industrialization, and value addition.

Addressing 17,725 NRM leaders gathered at Mbale Secondary School grounds on Sunday, November 16, 2025, Museveni--who also serves as the NRM national chairman--accused the opposition of spreading misinformation, misunderstanding national planning frameworks, and prioritizing salaries and allowances over strategic investments needed for long-term economic transformation.

"NRM has no problem. Our analysis is correct, and our strategy is correct. That's why we were able to defeat all these groups, even in the war, even when we started with 27 people," he said.

The President emphasized that while the NRM seeks to work harmoniously with all Ugandans, the opposition continues to mislead the population and promote agendas that undermine national development priorities.

Museveni highlighted power generation, industrial parks, and strategic road infrastructure as essential investments that stimulate employment, foster industrial growth, and expand Uganda's tax base.

He pointed to the ongoing debate over the Mbale-Namagumba-Bududa-Nalugugu road, noting that such infrastructure is important but must be balanced with broader national interests.

He criticized several presidential contenders in the 2026 race, arguing that some had served in parliament but chose to prioritize personal benefits over national development.

He singled out politicians including Nandala Mafabi, Mugisha Muntu, Robert Kyagulanyi and Mubarak Munyagwa, saying they should not attack the government on stalled road projects when they allegedly failed to support earlier funding measures.

Museveni urged NRM leaders to remain vigilant, insisting that some opposition figures are working to suppress government achievements.

Turning to the economy, the President praised Uganda's progress, citing a growth rate of 7 percent with projections to surpass 10 percent once oil production begins.

He pointed to industrial output, growth in the hospitality sector, and the expansion of manufacturing as visible signs of Uganda's transformation.

Museveni cited industrial parks as evidence of rising national capacity. The Sino-Mbale Industrial Park now hosts 75 factories employing 12,000 people, while the Namanve Industrial Park has grown into a national hub with 273 factories employing 44,000 workers.

He noted the fully established Kapeeka Industrial Zone and the growing manufacturing clusters in Mukono and Matugga.

According to Museveni, Matugga now hosts one of the largest pharmaceutical plants globally, while Kiira Motors in Jinja is assembling vehicles, marking Uganda's strategic entry into automobile manufacturing.

He also cited the Karuma Hydropower Dam, which generates 640 megawatts, as a foundational investment that makes industrial expansion possible. Without such power generation, he noted, Uganda's factories would not exist at their current scale.

Museveni celebrated the economic success of the Kalangala palm oil project, which has reduced Uganda's dependence on imported soap-making oil. He recalled past frustrations with excessive importation, saying Uganda now produces significantly more goods locally.

The President warned leaders against individuals and organizations he claimed are working against Uganda's development agenda, urging them to protect national progress from both internal and external sabotage.

On value addition, Museveni reiterated the importance of processing raw materials within Uganda rather than exporting them cheaply.

Referring to the coffee sector, he explained that although the global coffee industry is worth USD 460 billion, Africa earns only USD 2.5 billion because it exports unprocessed beans.

He noted that Ugandan farmers currently earn between USD 4.2 and USD 4.5 per kilogram of robusta coffee, but could earn Shs 8-9 per kilogram if the coffee were processed locally. Processed robusta, he added, could fetch USD 22-25 per kilogram, while processed Arabica could earn USD 30-40.

Museveni urged Bugisu coffee farmers to cooperate fully with government efforts to enable Uganda to realize the full value of its agricultural potential. "Once you all listen to our message, Uganda is so rich that we would be helping other countries, not the other way around," he said.

On corruption, the President reminded the audience that the Local Council system was introduced to counter colonial-era corrupt administrative structures.

He emphasized that LC leaders must supervise civil servants to ensure effective service delivery.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, praised Museveni for empowering grassroots governance through the LC structure, describing LC1 chairpersons as central to community organization.

She thanked the President for increasing LC1 chairperson salaries from Shs 10,000 to Shs 100,000, saying the increment reflects the importance of their role. She encouraged leaders to mobilize within their communities to secure an overwhelming NRM victory in the upcoming elections.

Among also revealed that PDM funds had been expanded to include Shs 15 million specifically earmarked for parish-level leaders and their SACCOs.

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, stressed that leadership begins at home and at the LC1 level.

He reminded leaders that they are custodians of local knowledge, responsible for understanding the number of households in their areas and their social and economic needs.

He encouraged leaders to use party structures effectively to secure support for Museveni and all NRM candidates.

Calvin Echodu, the NRM Vice Chairperson for the Eastern Region, reassured the President that Bugisu remains firmly behind him. "Your people are mobilized, the structures are ready, and thank you for being our rallying point," he said.

The Mbale meeting drew a broad delegation comprising NRM Central Executive Committee members, district chairpersons, LCV flag bearers, Members of Parliament, district chief secretaries, sub-county NRM chairpersons, parish and village chairpersons, and LC1 NRM flag bearers.