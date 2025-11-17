East Africa: Minister Mbadi Urges EAC States to Remove Non-Tariff Barriers to Boost Regional Trade

The Minister of State for Trade, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, has called on the eight East African Community (EAC) Partner States to eliminate all existing non-tariff barriers (NTBs) to unlock free and seamless trade within the region.

Mbadi delivered the message during Uganda Day celebrations at the 25th EAC Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Trade Fair held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya.

He expressed regret that the EAC continues to grapple with NTBs despite long-standing commitments to regional integration. He noted that intra-EAC trade remains at only 20 percent--significantly lower than the Southern African Development Community (SADC) at 46 percent and the European Union at 65 percent.

"If we cannot promote trade amongst ourselves, how can we benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area?" he asked.

The minister urged Partner States to uphold the provisions of the East African Treaty, particularly Article 7(c), which calls for an export-led regional economy built on the free movement of goods, people, labour, services, capital, information and technology. He emphasized that MSMEs should be able to trade freely across the region, describing free movement as central to fostering a spirit of unity.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva echoed the call, stressing the need to strengthen the operating environment for MSMEs.

"Let us support one another, enhance our value chains, remove the barriers, and trade effectively amongst ourselves," she said.

Kenya's Principal Secretary for MSME Development, Susan Auma Mangeni, urged East Africans to look beyond the regional market and position themselves for global competitiveness.

"Although it is good to trade amongst ourselves, we should also support our MSMEs to participate in global trade," she said.

Mangeni proposed scheduling future EAC MSME trade fairs ahead of the EAC Heads of State Summit so that recommendations from exhibitors can inform the leaders' agenda.

Regina Ombam, Principal Secretary in Kenya's Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, challenged MSMEs to aim for growth into large enterprises. She called on governments in the region to support MSME growth through financing, capacity building, infrastructure expansion and open borders.

The Chairperson of Uganda's Parliamentary Committee on EAC Affairs, James Nsababuturo, urged Partner States to prioritize value addition to Africa's natural resources instead of allowing foreign economies to benefit from raw exports.

Bbira Bbosa, Chairperson of the Confederation of Micro and Small Enterprises (CMSEO) Uganda Chapter, said 305 Ugandan exhibitors participated in this year's expo, showcasing products including agricultural goods, dairy, textiles, leather, and crafts. He encouraged host governments to invest more in publicity to maximize exposure for exhibitors.

Paul Ainebyona from Pearl of Africa Cheese in Kyankwanzi district said the Nairobi expo provided valuable market connections across the region.

"I have sold most of the cheese I came with, and I have engaged potential customers who have already made orders," he noted.

This year's expo was held under the theme "25 Years of EAC Integration: Advancing Innovations and Regional Value Chains for Competitive MSMEs Towards Sustainable Development." More than 3,000 exhibitors from all eight EAC Partner States took part.