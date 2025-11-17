Uganda: Kampala City Cleaners Appeal for Pay Rise Amid Rising Cost of Living

A section of Kampala city cleaners has appealed to the government to increase their pay, citing the rising cost of living as a major challenge to meeting daily needs.

The Director of Seven Hills Group, Farouk Balime, which represents the city cleaners, said the current remuneration is insufficient and should be increased to allow cleaners to live a decent life.

"We thank KCCA for paying cleaners on time. Since the payment of their salaries was transferred to the divisions, they have consistently received their money promptly. However, we request that the daily pay be increased from the current Shs 6,000 to at least Shs 10,000. Cleaners have to pay school fees for their children, rent, and buy food," Balime said during the launch of the 2025 Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Weyonje Sanitation Challenge at Bubajjwe Zone, Bwaise I, Kawempe Division on November 15.

The devolution of powers to Kampala's five city divisions, which took effect on July 1, 2025, granted them independent budgets and sub-accounting rights to manage local services, including payment of cleaners. This move aligns with the KCCA Act and is designed to empower divisions to implement their own work plans under KCCA oversight.

Responding to the cleaners' concerns, KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki assured that the issue of salaries is being addressed.

"Negotiations with government are ongoing. We are working to acquire more waste collection trucks and to increase the salaries of cleaners," Buzeki said.

KCCA cleaners are responsible for maintaining cleanliness across Kampala's streets, roads, and drainage systems.

The Weyonje Sanitation Challenge, in which all five city divisions are participating, is set to conclude on December 20, with voting already underway since Saturday and scheduled to end on December 19. Assessment criteria include solid waste and dumpsite management, waste sorting, tree planting, and adherence to visibility days--where local leaders actively engage communities on good sanitation practices. Makindye Division took first place in last year's competition.

Buzeki also urged city residents to familiarize themselves with garbage truck schedules to avoid dumping waste on roads or leaving it at home.

She emphasized that improper waste disposal contributes to road damage and stressed the importance of sorting waste to reduce landfill pressure and enhance recycling efficiency.