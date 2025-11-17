Uganda: Kasanje Health Centre III Boosts Maternal Care With Shs 62 Million Ultrasound Donation

Kasanje Health Centre III has received a major upgrade in maternal healthcare services, thanks to the donation of a new ultrasound machine and other essential medical equipment valued at Shs 62 million (USD 16,700).

The initiative, made possible by the Rotary Club of Kampala East in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aims to enhance care for expectant mothers in the area.

Facility in-charge Adam Mbayi highlighted the challenges faced by the centre due to the lack of scanning services.

"The scanning machine is going to go a long way in offering good service to the people. Previously, we had to refer expectant mothers to Entebbe Referral Hospital, which involves a long trip and a ferry crossing," Mbayi said.

Mothers had previously traveled to distant facilities, including Mpigi Health Centre IV, roughly 11 kilometres away, for ultrasound scans. The new equipment will now allow the centre to detect complications early and monitor the wellbeing of unborn babies locally.

"Some mothers were going to Mpigi Health Centre IV, but with this scanner, we can now observe whether the baby is safe or if there are pregnancy complications," Mbayi added.

To ensure the equipment is properly utilized, at least two staff members have been selected for training to operate the machines daily from Monday to Friday.

Rotary Club of Kampala East President Rodney Twagarukaho Bagamba explained that the donation followed findings from a community outreach program, which revealed significant gaps in maternal and child healthcare support.

"We found that the facility barely had electricity or essential machinery, yet women from different areas were seeking support. There was a need for an ultrasound machine, a blood counter, foetal dopplers, and proper medical waste disposal," Bagamba said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints contributed Shs 64.1 million (USD 18,000) in equipment as part of their humanitarian aid program. David Mutesasira, a counsellor with the Church, said the initiative aims to reduce prenatal deaths, a persistent challenge in Uganda.

"When approached, we provided funds to equip the health centre with the basics needed to support life and help mothers," Mutesasira said.

Kasanje Town Council Mayor Jonathan Gayiira welcomed the donation, noting its impact on local communities.

"People were struggling, especially mothers needing scans. Many were forced to go to private facilities at high costs. This equipment will greatly improve healthcare delivery locally," Gayiira said.

The upgraded services are expected to benefit residents across all 37 villages of Kasanje Town Council, providing timely, life-saving maternal healthcare and reducing the need for costly referrals to distant