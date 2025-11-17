Uganda: Traffic Diverted As Section of Karuma-Kamdini Road Caves in

The Ministry of Works and Transport has issued an urgent travel advisory following the worsening of a dangerously weakened section of the Karuma-Kamdini Road on the Gulu Highway, which has deteriorated further after days of heavy rainfall. Authorities have announced a full diversion as engineers mobilize for emergency repairs.

In a statement released Sunday, the ministry confirmed that the compromised stretch is located about one kilometre from the Karuma-Oliwyo/Pakwach junction (URA checkpoint, Kampala side). Engineers on site report that over half of the road surface has failed, rendering the section unsafe for all traffic.

"The failure continues to widen due to the persistent heavy rains impacting the embankment," the ministry said, adding that the affected section has been cordoned off. Motorists are strongly cautioned to avoid the area, as attempting to use the road could cause severe accidents or further destabilize the structure.

To maintain connectivity between Kampala, Gulu, and surrounding districts, the ministry has ordered a mandatory diversion for all vehicles.

Drivers from Kampala are advised to divert at the Karuma-Pakwach junction, proceed to Olwiyo Trading Centre (approximately 51 km), then turn right through Anaka before reconnecting to the Gulu route (an additional 62 km). The same detour applies in reverse for traffic from Gulu toward Kampala. The full diversion spans over 110 km.

Government engineers have been deployed to secure the site and begin emergency stabilization work. The ministry has pledged regular public updates and apologized for the disruption, urging travellers to exercise caution amid ongoing heavy rains.

"Further updates will be issued as restoration progresses," the ministry said, calling on the public to follow official channels for real-time information.