Somalia Warns Against Rising Illegal Mineral Exploration By Local and Foreign Actors

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals has warned against what it described as increasing acts of illegal mineral exploration involving both local and foreign individuals and companies.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said unauthorised actors had been carrying out mineral prospecting without government licences, posing risks to national resources, the environment and broader security.

"The ministry reiterates that no individual or company is permitted to engage in any form of mineral exploration without an official government permit. Anyone found participating in illegal mining activities will face strict legal action," the statement said.

Authorities said monitoring and inspections had been intensified across potential mining zones in coordination with security agencies and federal member states to curb unauthorised operations.

The ministry also warned that foreign entities implicated in illegal exploration would face "serious national-level penalties" and urged the public to report any suspicious mining activities.

The government, the statement added, remains committed to protecting the country's natural resources and ensuring that Somalia's mineral wealth is managed transparently and in line with national interests.