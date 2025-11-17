Uganda: Why 2026 Will Be My First Time to Vote

opinion

"Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country," said Samuel Adams, an 18th-century prominent American revolutionary leader from Boston, best known for organising colonial resistance against British rule and later as Governor of Massachusetts.

Born and raised in Uganda, I have watched the political scene from the sidelines for too long. From the campaign periods of promises, posters, and rallies to the polls. However, I have never really been lured to participate in the voting process. Anyone would wonder why an adult of age doesn't participate in the process of deciding their leaders; yet, mine could be a case of laziness or maybe the idea that other Ugandans will do it.

But this time round, 2026 is the year. As a matter of fact, I have been following keenly this time round, right from the NRM primaries to opposition selection processes to nominations. Right now, as presidential candidates, Members of Parliament aspirants, mayors, etc. traverse the country seeking support, I have kept abreast of the entire electoral map. I have read a few manifestos and listened to several rally speeches. Let me just say that I am following, and I am certain I already know all my candidates. Let me also state categorically that come January 15, 2026, I am stepping out and choosing my leaders. The year 2026 is my turning point, because if not now, then when?

Furthermore, I know that voting is not just about selecting a fancy name from a list. It is my voice. It is my way of saying that I exist. My vote counts, and yours too. I am intentional, and I know and believe that I will cast my first vote with a mix of hope, a critical eye, and yes, confidence in my choice.

Like I wrote earlier that I already know all the candidates, let me delve into some of them, starting with my presidential candidate and why I choose him.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer, is my candidate.

First and foremost, he is tried and tested. This is rooted in his long and eventful political and military career, which spans over four decades, starting with his successful liberation struggle. President Museveni's rise to power was through a successful five-year guerrilla war (1981-1986) waged by the National Resistance Army (NRA). This military victory ended years of brutal dictatorship and civil strife under regimes like Idi Amin and Milton Obote, ushering in a period of unprecedented peace and national unity in many parts of the country. This initial success is the primary test that established his credentials.

It is important to note that upon taking power, the country's economy was in ruins. Museveni's government instituted significant economic reforms, leading to sustained growth over the years. Key milestones often highlighted include a dramatic increase in our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a substantial reduction in the national poverty rate, and growth in infrastructure like roads and electricity.

On top of that, my leader has positioned Uganda as a key player in East Africa and the Great Lakes region. His government's involvement in regional security matters, such as deploying troops in Somalia (AMISOM/ATMIS) to combat terrorism, is presented as evidence of a veteran leader with a sophisticated understanding of geopolitics.

More so, President Museveni possesses a deep, hands-on knowledge of the Ugandan state, its challenges, and its institutions. This longevity is seen by supporters as an invaluable asset, providing the continuity and experience needed for long-term planning and policy implementation, to mention but a few.

Because this is my first vote. I want to vote with full intention. I don't want to just pick the cool new guy because they have slick words. Matthew 7:16 says, "By their fruit you will recognise them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?" I want to cast a vote that says, I thought about it, I looked at the facts, I accept history, I am optimistic about the future, and I make my decision.' I believe in continuity, risk mitigation, and a certain pragmatism.

So come January 15, 2026, I'll walk to the polling station. I'll mark my ballot. I'll vote for President Museveni. Not because I think he is perfect. Not because I adore every one of his policies. But because for me, in this moment, after all the reading, fact-checking, and internal wrestling, I believe he's the right choice, or at least the best of the available choices. And yes, I will enjoy teasing my friends about it. Because voting isn't just my duty. It is my identity. It is a statement. And this time, my first time I want it to mean something. You too can choose my leader.