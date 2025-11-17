Kenya: Shakira Wafula Quits From Maraga's Presidential Campaign Team

17 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Social activist Shakira Wafula has resigned as Secretary of David Maraga's Presidential Campaign Political Committee.

In a statement posted on her social media pages cited differences in foundational values and priorities as the reason for stepping down from Maraga's team.

"After careful reflection, I have chosen to resign from my position effective immediately as Secretary of the Political Committee and from all responsibilities associated with the campaign," Wafula said.

She acknowledged that her proximity to the campaign secretariat has provided valuable, real-time insight into how our politics function and the steps we must collectively take to build a better Kenya.

"While the campaign advances the slogan 'Reset, Restore, and Rebuild,' I believe that truly achieving these ideals requires deeper alignment on foundational values and priorities. As our paths diverge on these principles, I hope my decision encourages meaningful reflection and a renewed commitment to the integrity, transparency, and ethical leadership that the slogan aspires to represent," Wafula stated.

Wafula urged the Maraga campaign team, to pursue their work with integrity and a shared commitment to serving the people of Kenya.

"I remain committed to a Kenya where public service is anchored in integrity, accountability, and the consistent practice of good governance for all citizens," she stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.