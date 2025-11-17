Kenya: Shakira Wafula Quits From Maraga's Presidential Campaign Team

Nairobi — Social activist Shakira Wafula has resigned as Secretary of David Maraga's Presidential Campaign Political Committee.

In a statement posted on her social media pages cited differences in foundational values and priorities as the reason for stepping down from Maraga's team.

"After careful reflection, I have chosen to resign from my position effective immediately as Secretary of the Political Committee and from all responsibilities associated with the campaign," Wafula said.

She acknowledged that her proximity to the campaign secretariat has provided valuable, real-time insight into how our politics function and the steps we must collectively take to build a better Kenya.

"While the campaign advances the slogan 'Reset, Restore, and Rebuild,' I believe that truly achieving these ideals requires deeper alignment on foundational values and priorities. As our paths diverge on these principles, I hope my decision encourages meaningful reflection and a renewed commitment to the integrity, transparency, and ethical leadership that the slogan aspires to represent," Wafula stated.

Wafula urged the Maraga campaign team, to pursue their work with integrity and a shared commitment to serving the people of Kenya.

"I remain committed to a Kenya where public service is anchored in integrity, accountability, and the consistent practice of good governance for all citizens," she stated.