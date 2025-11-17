Kenya: New AI Tool Unveiled to Cut Construction Costs, Boost Project Transparency

17 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Kenya's construction sector has received a major digital upgrade following the launch of SmartBuild AI, the country's first artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to help developers and homeowners accurately estimate building costs and materials.

SmartBuild AI generates real-time material estimates, forecasts costs across construction phases, and connects users with architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, contractors, and suppliers.

By integrating local construction data with automated intelligence, the platform promises greater accuracy and oversight in a market where informal pricing and limited planning tools often inflate costs.

During the launch, the SmartBuild AI team said the tool is designed to address inefficiencies that have long plagued Kenya's building sector.

"When you build with information, you build with control. And when you build with control, you build affordably," the team said.

The company also announced a complementary service -- SmartBuild Connect -- a marketplace that will link homeowners with verified construction professionals. The feature aims to formalize a sector still heavily reliant on referrals and unverified service providers.

In addition, the firm is seeking partnerships across the construction value chain, including suppliers, designers, builders, and financial institutions.

"To potential partners here today: this is your invitation to help shape the future of construction in Kenya, connect with verified leads, and strengthen your reputation in the industry," the leadership said.

The launch comes amid rising construction costs and mounting demand for transparent and predictable building processes. SmartBuild AI is positioning itself as a data-driven solution capable of bringing efficiency and affordability to a rapidly growing but often fragmented market.

