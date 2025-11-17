Rwanda: Louvet Unveils Rwanda Squad for CAC African Championships

Team Rwanda head coach David Louvet has named 23 riders in his roster for the 2025 CAC Road Cycling African Championships scheduled to take place in Kenya from November 19-23.

The squad, which will depart for Nairobi on Tuesday, November 18, will contest in the tournament across the Under-23, Junior, and Elite categories for both men and women.

Selected riders include Moise Mugisha, Vainqueur Masengesho, Shemu Nsengiyumva, Eric Manizabayo, Eric Muhoza, Patrick Byukusenge, and Jeremie Ngendahayo in the men's elite category while the women's elite category consists of two cyclists Xaverine Nirere and Diane Ingabire.

The Under-23 women's category includes Jazilla Mwamikazi, Martha Ntakirutimana, and Claudette Nyirarukundo while Samuel Niyonkuru and Etienne Tuyizere will compete in the men's Under-23 lineup.

The men's junior category features Moise Ntirenganya, Jackson Nkurikiyinka, Pacifique Byusa, and Brian Ishimwe, while Yvonne Masengesho is the only representative in the women's junior category.

The men's youth category includes Emmanuel Shema and Issa Gisubizo, while Amina Iransetsa and Donatha Akimana make up the women's youth category.

The final squad was trimmed from 26 riders who have been camping at Africa Cycling Center in Musanze District since October 28.

The 2025 CAC Road Cycling African Championships will officially kick off on November 20 with the Individual Time Trials (ITT). The women's junior riders will open the competition with a 14km race, followed by the men's junior, elite, and U23 riders (both men and women), who will each cover 28km.

The Mixed Relay for the Elite and U23 categories will take place on November 21, with r 14km up to contest for, followed by the women's junior road race which will cover the distance of 64.5km.

The same day will also feature the youth category, with men riding 42km and women covering 28km.

Only the women's elite riders will compete on November 22, racing 107.6km.

The final day, November 23, will see the men's junior riders cover 107.6km, while the elite men will close the championships with a 163.8km race to determine the continental champions.