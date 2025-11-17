Rwanda: Louvet Unveils Rwanda Squad for CAC African Championships

17 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Team Rwanda head coach David Louvet has named 23 riders in his roster for the 2025 CAC Road Cycling African Championships scheduled to take place in Kenya from November 19-23.

The squad, which will depart for Nairobi on Tuesday, November 18, will contest in the tournament across the Under-23, Junior, and Elite categories for both men and women.

ALSO READ: Kigali to host African Cycling Excellence Awards until 2026

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Selected riders include Moise Mugisha, Vainqueur Masengesho, Shemu Nsengiyumva, Eric Manizabayo, Eric Muhoza, Patrick Byukusenge, and Jeremie Ngendahayo in the men's elite category while the women's elite category consists of two cyclists Xaverine Nirere and Diane Ingabire.

The Under-23 women's category includes Jazilla Mwamikazi, Martha Ntakirutimana, and Claudette Nyirarukundo while Samuel Niyonkuru and Etienne Tuyizere will compete in the men's Under-23 lineup.

The men's junior category features Moise Ntirenganya, Jackson Nkurikiyinka, Pacifique Byusa, and Brian Ishimwe, while Yvonne Masengesho is the only representative in the women's junior category.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, UCI in talks to host World Tour race in 2027

The men's youth category includes Emmanuel Shema and Issa Gisubizo, while Amina Iransetsa and Donatha Akimana make up the women's youth category.

The final squad was trimmed from 26 riders who have been camping at Africa Cycling Center in Musanze District since October 28.

The 2025 CAC Road Cycling African Championships will officially kick off on November 20 with the Individual Time Trials (ITT). The women's junior riders will open the competition with a 14km race, followed by the men's junior, elite, and U23 riders (both men and women), who will each cover 28km.

The Mixed Relay for the Elite and U23 categories will take place on November 21, with r 14km up to contest for, followed by the women's junior road race which will cover the distance of 64.5km.

The same day will also feature the youth category, with men riding 42km and women covering 28km.

Only the women's elite riders will compete on November 22, racing 107.6km.

The final day, November 23, will see the men's junior riders cover 107.6km, while the elite men will close the championships with a 163.8km race to determine the continental champions.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.