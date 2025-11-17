Rwanda: Youth Race Cup - Izabayo, Irakoze Emerge Victorious in Rwamagana

Rwandan cycling prospects Immaculée Izabayo and Ferguson Irakoze finished at the summit of the 10th edition of Rwanda Youth Racing Cup 2025 held in Rwamagana District on Sunday, November 16.

The monthly race series, which takes place throughout the year, precedes the final edition expected in December.

The grassroots cycling development tournament returned to the hometown of Les Amis Sportif, a club that raised Rwanda's star Xaverine Nirere, who now rides for Team Amani in Kenya.

Despite weather challenges that affected the race after the junior laps, Izabayo, riding for Bugesera Cycling Team, crossed the finish line first to claim the junior girls' title, covering 21 laps in 56 minutes and 25 seconds.

Her teammate Ansile Uwase Uwizeyimana followed in second place while Kelia Uwibambe finished third, trailing by 2 minutes and 23 seconds.

In the boys' category, which was contested in 24 laps, Irakoze, who rides for Kayonza Cycling Club, clinched the race after clocking 54 minutes and 48 seconds.

He finished just 35 milliseconds ahead of Byiringiro Habimana of Les Amis Sportif, while Jules Mugabo followed one second later in third place.

"Winning the race is normal for us; we're used to racing in the rain," said the 17-year-old Izabayo, describing the challenging weather conditions as a normal part of their training routines.

The Under-17 category, which featured both Emmanuel Shema and Issa Gisubizo, who are part of the national team gearing up for the 2025 CAC Road Cycling African Championships to be held in Kenya, saw both riders finish on the podium.

Shema crossed the finish line first in 44 minutes and 7 seconds to complete 20 laps while Gisubizo followed closely, trailing just eight milliseconds behind. Fuad Mukwende came third. All the three riders play for All Les Amis Sportifs.

"This race was tough, but I attempted a breakaway, which led to the win," Shema told Times Sport after his victory.

In the girls' category, Divine Ingabire from the same club covered 18 laps in 44 minutes and 12 seconds. Cynthia Ishimwe finished second, followed by Violette Tuyizere, who was 1 second and 57 milliseconds behind.

Mubarak Byiringiro, riding for Zip Cycling Academy, led the Under-15 category, while Jehovaire Liza from Ndabaga Women Cycling Team topped the girls' category. The Benjamins category, representing riders under 13, saw Gentil Munyaneza win the boys' race.

The girls' race in the same category went to Alice Mutoni from Ndabaga Women Cycling Team, while the youngest Under-11 category was won by Françoise Uwamahoro in the girls' race and Lucky Habumuremyi Nisemusa in the boys' race.

Rwamagana District Mayor, Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi, was among hundreds who followed the race. He was impressed by the performance that riders showed.

"This is our joyful moment. As you all know, Rwamagana is the home of some of the best cyclists, such as Emmanuel Turatsinze, a former Tour du Rwanda stage winner born here. Riders like him inspire us to nurture more talent," he said.

He reminded stakeholders in the cycling sector to maintain the pace in talent development.

Rwamagana is home to a number of legendary cyclists including Joseph Areruya and Valens Ndayisenga, who both won Tour du Rwanda.

Areruya is also the only Rwandan cyclist who was named African Cyclist of the Year in 2018.