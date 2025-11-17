Ethiopia Leads Regional Road Safety Transformation Efforts - Minister Alemu Sime

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is taking a leading role in advancing road safety across the region while strengthening its own national system through government, community, and partner collaboration, Minister of Transport and Logistics Alemu Sime said.

The minister noted that Ethiopia's strategy focuses on education, improved infrastructure, and effective law enforcement.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility," he stressed, emphasizing coordinated planning and strong community awareness.

Speaking at the Africa Road Safety Day commemoration in Addis Ababa, Alemu stated that traffic accidents remain a significant challenge across the continent.

Ethiopia, he added, is implementing proactive measures, including urban corridor development projects to enhance mobility and protect all road users.

He highlighted the construction of roads designed for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, along with new legal frameworks and early interventions that address root causes of accidents.

Ethiopia is aligning its efforts with the Africa Road Safety Action Plan, which prioritizes institutional strengthening, safer roads, responsible road use, speed management, and improved post-crash response.

The minister also cited the Corridor Management Program, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, which promotes non-motorized transport and expands safe infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

Ongoing national initiatives include better data systems, enhanced post-crash care, integrating road safety into education, and raising public awareness, he added.

Lerato Meteboge, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, praised Ethiopia as "an inspiring example for Africa."

She recalled commitments made by African leaders in Marrakech to reduce road deaths, noting that despite progress, Africa still faces high accident rates.

The AU aims to cut road fatalities by 50 percent by 2030, she added.

Robert Lisinge, Director of the Technology, Innovation, Connectivity and Infrastructure Development Division at UNECA, emphasized the need for strong partnerships amid ongoing crises.

"Collective action is vital," he said, reaffirming UNECA's support for Ethiopia and urging African countries to work together to reduce traffic deaths.

Africa Road Safety Day was instituted by the African Union following a 2012 AU Summit decision and is observed each November in alignment with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.