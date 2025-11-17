Zimbabwe: 'Zimbabwean Men Are Cowards'- - Says SA Activist Ngobese-Zuma

SOUTH African activist and March in March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has stirred controversy after blasting Zimbabwean men living in South Africa, calling them 'cowards' who have abandoned their country instead of fixing it.

Ngobese-Zuma made the remarks during an interview with Gagasi FM's Siphumelele Zondi, following comments from Mduduzi Dube, a Zimbabwean man living in South Africa, who raised concerns about growing tensions between locals and migrants.

'Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa'

Dube told Gagasi FM that the atmosphere in South Africa has grown increasingly hostile towards foreign nationals, citing the rise of anti-immigrant movements such as Operation Dudula.

He argued that politicians and activists often use the immigration issue for popularity, saying, "Anybody who wants to go into politics and gain immediate attention must make noise about foreigners."

Dube added that historically, South Africans and foreigners coexisted peacefully until groups like Operation Dudula emerged.

However, Ngobese-Zuma dismissed his claims, accusing Zimbabweans of entitlement.

"I think Zimbabweans first of all need to understand that Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa. This entitlement they have to South Africa is sickening."

She added that the more South African government keeps nursing Zimbabweans and making them feel like they have rights, the more they start believing they have bigger rights than South Africans.

Ngobese-Zuma said the influx of undocumented Zimbabweans has created resentment among locals, describing their attitude as 'intrusive and entitled.'

Ngobese-Zuma: 'Zimbabwean men have become cowards'

The activist went further, calling Zimbabwean men 'cowards' for fleeing their country instead of confronting their political leadership.

"The reason we have entitled people like Dube here is because the men of Zimbabwe have become cowards. They no longer want to fight for Zimbabwe, they want to fight for South Africa," she said.

She urged Zimbabweans to return home and challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime instead of depending on South Africa for economic refuge.

"Whether there is Operation Dudula or March in March, that is none of Zimbabweans' business. Their job is to fix their country," she said.

Ngobese-Zuma urges Zimbabweans to Go back home and fix their country

She lamented the growing number of Zimbabweans crossing into South Africa, accusing them of using migration as a shortcut rather than addressing the root causes of their country's crisis.

"Now every minute someone in Zimbabwe has a problem, the solution is to come to South Africa. What kind of solution is that? Who is staying behind in Zimbabwe? Who is fixing that country?" she asked.

Ngobese-Zuma concluded by saying Zimbabweans should 'listen to their ancestors' and return home, insisting that South Africans have done enough to accommodate them.

"Their ancestors are calling them to go home, and we are helping them to go back," she said.