Zimbabwe: Warriors Brace for Friendly Clash Against Qatar

AFTER a 3-1 defeat to Algeria last Thursday, Zimbabwe senior men's football team is eyeing redemption this Monday when they face Qatar in an international friendly.

The two sides will square off for the first time in history, and Zimbabwe walks into this encounter under pressure to end its winless run, which has lasted for a year.

Monday's fixture comes on the back of alleged chaos in the Warriors camp, which has put new coach Marian Marinica under the spotlight.

Marinica is accused of exhibiting unprofessional conduct towards a player, who has since written to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) complaining.

Speaking ahead of Monday's match, team captain Marvellous Nakamba expressed preparedness for the encounter.

"We are pushing each other; it's all about implementing what the new technical staff is teaching us. As you know, we are professionals; we know what we have to do.

"It's a friendly game, but we will give everything for the nation, and we must not forget that we are preparing for AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations)."

Monday's match will be the second game in charge for coach Marinica, who came in as a replacement for Michael Nees, who was fired last month following the team's string of dismal performance.