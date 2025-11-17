South Africa: Powerx, MMC and Green Batteries - 100 Percent Hydro Energy Secured for Mmc's High Purity Manganese Sulphate Project

POWERX, South Africa's first licensed, private electricity trader, has extended its partnership with Manganese Metal Company (MMC), securing the supply of 100% renewable hydroelectric energy to MMC's new High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HP MSM) project in Mbombela.

POWERX, South Africa's first licensed, private electricity trader, has extended its partnership with Manganese Metal Company (MMC), securing the supply of 100% renewable hydroelectric energy to MMC's new High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HP MSM) project in Mbombela.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in the global battery materials value chain, as MMC's new HP MSM facility will be one of the lowest-carbon HP MSM production sites in the world - powered entirely by renewable hydro energy supplied through POWERX.

A Partnership Driving Industrial Decarbonisation

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

POWERX first signed with MMC in December 2021 and began supplying renewable hydroelectric power in 2022. Since then, MMC has extended the partnership multiple times - most recently committing to a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with POWERX, underscoring the long-term reliability and value of renewable energy in South Africa's industrial landscape.

As MMC celebrates over 50 years as a trusted global supplier of high-purity, selenium-free manganese products, this collaboration highlights how strategic renewable power integration can transform heavy industry while contributing to the global transition toward sustainable mobility and energy storage.

Enabling the World's Cleanest Battery Supply Chain

MMC's new HP MSM plant - currently under construction and commencing production in 2026 - will...