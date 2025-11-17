South Africa: A Clergyman's Daughter - Growing Up in a Religious Community in a Rapidly Changing SA

17 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Hannah Botsis

A Clergyman's Daughter is an intimate memoir by Hannah Botsis, chronicling life as a minister's daughter in post-apartheid South Africa.

A Clergyman's Daughter is an intimate memoir by Hannah Botsis, chronicling life as a minister's daughter in post-apartheid South Africa.

Through the lens of her father's 40-year ministry at a Presbyterian church in Cape Town's northern suburbs, Hannah Botsis explores faith, family and racial privilege with unflinching honesty in her memoir, A Clergyman's Daughter. A meditation on grace and belonging, this story illuminates how communities navigate change while wrestling with their complicated histories. Here is an excerpt.

***

While the church stumbled along, learning how to care for its changing community, the city centre was rapidly transforming.

"Downtown Bellville was suddenly no longer nice and white, it was dubious, then it wasn't white at all, and the nature of the businesses began to change, and began to change fast. Food began to change, clothing stores began to change, the Holiday Inn became nothing for a long time, then it became student accommodation, then it became a multiracial old-age home. These were big changes."

In the course of a decade, the question of who and what Bellville Presbyterian Church (BPC) was and should be, and to whom, required an existential about-turn.

I guess it was also around this time, let's call...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.