South Africa: A Clergyman's Daughter - Growing Up in a Religious Community in a Rapidly Changing SA

A Clergyman's Daughter is an intimate memoir by Hannah Botsis, chronicling life as a minister's daughter in post-apartheid South Africa.

Through the lens of her father's 40-year ministry at a Presbyterian church in Cape Town's northern suburbs, Hannah Botsis explores faith, family and racial privilege with unflinching honesty in her memoir, A Clergyman's Daughter. A meditation on grace and belonging, this story illuminates how communities navigate change while wrestling with their complicated histories. Here is an excerpt.

***

While the church stumbled along, learning how to care for its changing community, the city centre was rapidly transforming.

"Downtown Bellville was suddenly no longer nice and white, it was dubious, then it wasn't white at all, and the nature of the businesses began to change, and began to change fast. Food began to change, clothing stores began to change, the Holiday Inn became nothing for a long time, then it became student accommodation, then it became a multiracial old-age home. These were big changes."

In the course of a decade, the question of who and what Bellville Presbyterian Church (BPC) was and should be, and to whom, required an existential about-turn.

I guess it was also around this time, let's call...