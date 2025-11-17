Uganda: Dr.Kizza Besigye Marks One Year in Detention Amid Legal Deadlock

As of Sunday, October, 16, 2025, opposition leader Kizza Besigye and his political aide Haji Obeid Lutale have spent a full year in detention following their abduction in Nairobi on November, 16, 2024 and subsequent transfer to Kampala, where they were arraigned before the General Court Martial.

Their prolonged incarceration--amid stalled investigations, contested bail hearings, and allegations of judicial interference--has renewed scrutiny over Uganda's political freedoms and the treatment of opposition figures.

Besigye and Lutale face charges relating to national security and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. They were initially remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison, where they remain as multiple court proceedings over the past year have made little progress toward trial.

In April 2025, High Court Justice Rosette Comfort Kania rejected their first formal bail application, citing the risk of interference with ongoing investigations due to their "high standing in society" despite acknowledging Besigye's age (68), deteriorating health, and prolonged pre-trial detention exceeding 150 days. Constitutional lawyers criticized the ruling, questioning its consistency with Ugandan bail law.

The defence subsequently filed a mandatory bail application in May 2025, arguing that the 180-day constitutional limit for pre-trial detention in capital offences had been exceeded. The Nakawa Chief Magistrate ruled that she lacked jurisdiction, leaving the matter to the High Court.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma later dismissed the mandatory bail request on 8th August 2025, holding that the 180-day period began on 21st February 2025, when the accused were charged with treason at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court--a stance the defence disputes, citing continuous lawful remand since 20th November 2024.

A renewed standard bail petition remains pending before Justice Baguma, who has refused to recuse himself despite defence claims of bias, creating a legal deadlock that has further delayed proceedings.

Besigye's detention anniversary underscores long-standing tensions between the state and opposition leaders. His confrontations with authorities span more than two decades, including treason charges in 2005, the 2011 Walk-to-Work protests, and repeated restrictions around elections.

Civil society groups and international observers have raised concerns over due process, judicial independence, and shrinking space for dissent. Analysts note that Besigye's prolonged detention could have far-reaching implications for Uganda's political landscape as the country approaches its next electoral cycle.