Kenya: Disgraced Anti-Counterfeit Authority Boss to Be Arraigned Monday

Nairobi — Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Board Chair Josephat Kabeabea is set to be arraigned on Monday at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court to face multiple corruption-related charges, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced.

Kabeabea faces charges of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, as well as acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime, contrary to Sections 4(a) and 4(c) as read with Section 16(1) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The suspect was arrested on November 14 over allegations involving bribery, extortion of both local and foreign investors, and unexplained wealth.

EACC stated that upon completing investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) agreed with its recommendation to charge Kabeabea with the corruption offences.

As part of the probe, the Commission conducted coordinated searches at his residence and ACA offices, following court orders obtained after preliminary investigations into multiple complaints against him.

Sh5mn bribe demand

According to EACC, the most recent incident occurred on November 11 when Kabeabea allegedly demanded a Sh5 million bribe from a Chinese national operating as Hongda Automotive Limited.

"The suspect, while holding the position of Board Chair at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, allegedly accused the company of selling counterfeit goods and demanded the bribe, threatening that failure to comply would lead to the complainants being detained for dealing in counterfeit products," the Commission said.

The complainants reportedly refused the initial demand, insisting it had no legal basis. Kabeabea allegedly scaled down the bribe multiple times -- first to Sh1 million, then Sh300,000, and finally Sh150,000.

When the complainants said they did not have the money, the suspect allegedly provided a mobile number for the payment and ordered that they be unhandcuffed and allowed to leave.

Investigators say the final Sh150,000 payment was later sent to the number, believed to be registered to Kabeabea's personal driver.

EACC said it has verified that Kabeabea visited Hongda Automotive's premises on November 10 and 11, and investigators have since retrieved CCTV footage and recorded witness statements as part of the ongoing case.

The Commission also indicated that the November incident appears linked to an earlier case in October 2025, where Kabeabea allegedly demanded Sh10 million from UNIPRO Limited and received Sh8 million after threatening the company with accusations of trading in counterfeit goods.