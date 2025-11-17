Kenya: DPP Approves Bribery Charges Against Anti-Counterfeit Authority Boss

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved the prosecution of former Tigania East MP Josephat Kabeabea, the Chairperson of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), over allegations of bribery.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the charges follow an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which found that Kabeabea demanded a bribe to interfere with an ongoing probe into a business under scrutiny by the authority.

The EACC submitted its findings to the DPP on November 14, recommending charges. Following a review, the DPP concluded that the evidence was sufficient to sustain a criminal case.

"The DPP has conducted a comprehensive review of the inquiry file pursuant to Section 35 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, Cap 65 Laws of Kenya, and established that the evidence on record sufficiently discloses the essential elements of the offence of bribery," the Public Prosecutor said on Monday.

The most recent incident occurred on November 11, when Kabeabea is accused of soliciting Sh5 million from a Chinese national trading as Hongda Automotive Limited to avoid arrest and halt investigations.

EACC said its investigators established Kabeabea received Sh150,000 as part of the alleged bribe.

"The investigations indicate Hon. Kabeabea demanded a bribe of KSh5 million from the proprietor of a business in exchange for foregoing investigations and refraining from arresting him and his employees. Evidence further shows Hon. Kabeabea received Sh150,000 during the transaction," the ODPP statement said.

The alleged conduct contravenes Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, No. 47 of 2023, which criminalizes the solicitation or acceptance of bribes by public officials.

Multiple complaints

As part of the probe, EACC conducted search operations at Kabeabea's residence and ACA offices following court orders secured after preliminary investigations into multiple complaints against him.

"The suspect, while holding the position of Board Chair at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, allegedly accused the company of selling counterfeit goods and demanded the bribe, threatening that failure to comply would lead to the complainants being detained for dealing in counterfeit products," the Commission said.

EACC reports that Kabeabea later reduced the demand multiple times -- first to Sh1 million, then Sh300,000, and finally Sh150,000.

The complainants, who initially refused, were later instructed to send the payment via a mobile number, believed to be registered to Kabeabea's personal driver.

Investigators say Kabeabea visited Hongda Automotive's premises on November 10 and 11, and the EACC has retrieved CCTV footage and recorded witness statements as part of the ongoing probe.

The Commission also notes that the incident appears linked to an earlier October 2025 case, in which Kabeabea allegedly demanded Sh10 million from UNIPRO Limited and received Sh8 million after threatening the company with accusations of trading in counterfeit goods.