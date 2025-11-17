Kenya: Chinese Manager's Contract Terminated After Assault On Kenyan Worker

17 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has confirmed that the Chinese manager caught on video assaulting a Kenyan colleague has had his contract terminated, following mounting calls for swift government action.

The Embassy said the move is part of broader measures to address the incident and ensure accountability.

"As we are informed, the company's management has immediately terminated the Chinese worker's contract and will consider further disciplinary action," a statement released on Monday read.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Embassy emphasized that the incident is isolated and should not affect broader investment cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan companies.

"It is a reminder to all Chinese citizens in Kenya to uphold mutual respect with Kenyan colleagues and comply with Kenyan laws, regulations, and cultural customs," the statement added.

Public outrage

The assault occurred at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret and drew widespread public outrage after the video circulated on social media, prompting calls for the perpetrator's deportation.

The incident has intensified pressure from organizations and individuals demanding government action.

On Saturday, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya) (COTU) urged authorities to swiftly deport the Chinese national, describing the case as part of a "worsening pattern" of abuse in some foreign-owned firms.

"The Government of Kenya must guarantee the dignity of Kenyans working in foreign investments," said COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, citing reports from Export Processing Zones (EPZs) where workers were allegedly forced to sing Chinese songs while enduring verbal abuse.

In a separate letter to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Atwoli accused another Chinese national, Xiao Jianzhoun, of labour violations including excessively long working hours without pay, intimidation, denial of toilet breaks, and creating an environment of psychological and physical distress.

The union warned that such incidents undermine Kenya's investment climate and violate national labour laws as well as international labour standards, urging stronger enforcement, inspections, and compliance monitoring in foreign-run firms.

"At stake is the trust Kenyan workers place in the government to uphold their rights," Atwoli added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.