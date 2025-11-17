Kenya: Over 200 Judges Converge in Nairobi for Global Forum On Refugee and Migration Law

Nairobi — More than 200 judges from around the world have gathered in Nairobi for the 14th World Conference of the International Association of Refugee and Migration Judges (IARMJ), a key global forum aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation and upholding the integrity of refugee and migration systems.

The conference, themed "Protecting the Integrity of the Refugee and Migration Systems," runs from November 17-19, followed by professional development workshops from November 20-21.

In a statement, the Kenya Judiciary said the event will explore emerging trends and challenges shaping refugee and migration adjudication, including the increasing role of technology in justice systems.

"Among other topics, the conference will explore the potential of artificial intelligence to strengthen judicial processes in refugee, complementary protection, statelessness, and migration matters, as well as the challenge of climate change as a driver of migration," the Judiciary noted.

Held roughly every two years since 1995, the IARMJ World Conference brings together judges, legal scholars, and policymakers to exchange knowledge and develop consistent, fair approaches to migration and refugee law.

The association aims to promote a common understanding and application of international legal standards related to refugee status determination, complementary protection, statelessness, and human rights-based migration issues.

IARMJ emphasizes the crucial role of judges in safeguarding the right to seek protection from persecution on grounds such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

The association also works to enhance judicial independence, share jurisprudence across jurisdictions, develop norms for access to justice for claimants, and facilitate cooperation with UN and regional agencies handling refugee and migration matters.

Following the conference, intensive workshops will provide practical training for judicial officers, focusing on treaty interpretation, recent jurisprudential developments, and critical analysis of refugee and migration law.

Small-group sessions led by internationally acclaimed experts will encourage active participation and skills development.