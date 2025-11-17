Kenya: KDF Manufacturing Wing Holds Workshop to Boost Operational Excellence

Nairobi — The Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation (KOFC) has convened a high-level management workshop aimed at strengthening leadership efficiency, enhancing organizational culture, and improving operational performance within the defence-manufacturing agency.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the workshop, themed "Enhancing Productivity and Motivation for Organizational Excellence," brought together senior management and departmental heads for intensive sessions focused on improving effectiveness and aligning KOFC's operations with national priorities.

KOFC, a State Corporation under the Ministry of Defence, is mandated to manufacture hardware, machinery, and equipment.

The ISO 9001:2008-certified corporation produces small arms ammunition and fabricates high-precision tools and parts using advanced technology.

The event was officiated by Ambassador Major General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo and corporate leader Dr. Julius Kipngetich, who delivered presentations on leadership, innovation, and institutional transformation.

"Dr. Kipngetich emphasized the importance of purpose-driven leadership, agility, and continuous improvement as key enablers of sustainable excellence, while Amb. Maj Gen (Rtd) Tumbo underscored the need for discipline, teamwork, and mentorship as foundational values of success," KDF said.

KOFC leaders were encouraged to cultivate a culture that empowers employees at all levels.

KOFC Managing Director Maj Gen George Okumu reaffirmed the Corporation's commitment to strengthening its workforce and enhancing its contribution to Kenya's defence sector.

According to KOFC, the workshop represents a major stride in its ongoing journey of organizational transformation and operational excellence, positioning the corporation as a strategic player in Kenya's defence and industrial ecosystem, with leadership capacity-building seen as a key driver for future growth.