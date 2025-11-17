South Africa: Home Affairs to Launch Travel Ready Campaign

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, is set to launch the Travel Ready 2025 Campaign at the brand new Baywest Mall at the Home Affairs office in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, today.

"The Travel Ready 2025 Campaign aims to prepare citizens for the upcoming festive season travel period by encouraging South Africans to ensure that their essential travel documents are up to date," said the Department of Home Affairs ahead of Monday's event.

The campaign forms part of the department's commitment to delivering dignity for all, by providing efficient, accessible, and people-centred services.

Following the launch, the Minister will proceed to Jeffrey's Bay for a community outreach engagement.