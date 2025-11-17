Namibia: Afrikaans Rap Battle Returns to Rehoboth

The long-awaited Afrikaans Hip Hop Rap Battle makes a comeback to Rehoboth next month, promising a night of rhythm, rhyme, and raw creativity.

Slated for 5 December, the second edition of the event will take place at the Hermanus van Wyk Community Hall with the theme 'Afrikaanse Kreatiwiteit op sy Beste'.

Hiskia Nashuuta, an event organiser and music promoter who initiated the competition in 2023, says the public's response after the first edition was overwhelming, adding that Rehoboth has many gifted rappers who lack opportunities to showcase their skills.

"The first rap battle was met with so much excitement from the entire community - everyone showed their support," he says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Last year's winner, Mainchess, describes the platform as a life-changing opportunity and returns to feature as one of the guest performers in this year's competition alongside PrinceZario, Elsabe Jooste and Warren Ritmann.

Nashuuta says the second edition will be even bigger as it has attracted over 20 artists expected to compete against each other in freestyle rap performances with and without beats, challenging their lyrical creativity and storytelling ability.

"In the first round, rappers freestyle without a beat. In the second, they rap over the same beat provided by organisers, and in the final round, they battle one another until only the top two remain," he says.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize of N$3 000 courtesy of Coca-Cola Namibia, while the entry fee for participants is set at N$100.

The event is also supported by Jere-Dean Pharmacy.

Beyond the competition, Nashuuta says, the event serves a deeper purpose - to preserve and promote Afrikaans language and culture through modern music.

"Rehoboth is the heart of Afrikaans in Namibia, its culture, tradition and language live here. Afrikaans hip-hop allows artists to tell their stories in the language they understand and feel proud of," he says.

The event has attracted fans across generations, including older community members who say they enjoy Afrikaans hip-hop because they can understand the lyrics and relate to them.

"People here actually prefer Afrikaans hip-hop over American rap," Nashuuta says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year, the organisers are especially calling on woman rappers to take up space and challenge their male counterparts.

"We know some women are hesitant, or may be intimidated, but we want them to know this stage is also yours," Nashuuta urges.

Doors open at 20h00, with tickets going for N$30.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.